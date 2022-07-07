St. Ann Man Charged with Wounding with Intent

Detectives attached to the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have arrested and charged a man with Wounding with Intent following an incident which occurred on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Charged is 19-year-old Braemar Clemetson, a businessman of Discovery Bay, St. Ann.

Reports from the lawmen are that about 8:30 p.m., Clemetson went to a bar, pounced upon the complainant and chopped him with a machete on his head. The man was later taken to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Clemetson was later charged on Tuesday, July 5.

His court date is being finalised.