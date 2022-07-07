St. Ann Man Charged with Wounding with Intent

Detectives attached to the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB)  have arrested and charged a man with Wounding with Intent following an incident which occurred on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Charged is 19-year-old Braemar Clemetson, a businessman of Discovery Bay, St. Ann.

Reports from the lawmen are that about 8:30 p.m., Clemetson went to a bar, pounced upon the complainant and chopped him with a machete on his head. The man was later taken to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Clemetson was later charged on Tuesday, July 5.

His court date is being finalised.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com