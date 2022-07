Woman Shot and Killed at Mannings Hill Road Bar

A woman was shot dead at her bar on Mannings Hill Road in St. Andrew on Wednesday, July 6.

She has been identified as 58-year-old Iciline ‘Rosie’ Tamasa.

Residents reportedly heard explosions at 9:45 p.m. and alerted the police.

Tamasa was discovered dead in a chair at the bar’s entrance.

The St Andrew North police are investigating.