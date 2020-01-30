Ciara is pregnant, expecting second child with husband Russell Wilson

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are adding another member to their offensive line.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old singer announced she is expecting her third child, her second with the Seahawks quarterback, 31.

“Number 3,” Ciara captioned a scenic shot on Instagram, featuring her growing bump.

Wilson also shared the exciting news as he took a selfie with Ciara posing in the background.

Married since 2016, Ciara and Wilson welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna Princess, in 2017. The “Melanin” crooner also shares son Future Zahir, 5, with former fiancé Future.

In November, Ciara gushed that she was looking forward to having more children with Wilson, telling “Extra,” “We’ll just go one day at a time, but I definitely do look forward to having more kids … We got time for that.”

 

Source: Page Six

