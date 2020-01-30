Double Murder in St. Elizabeth

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): The St. Elizabeth police are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of two men, in Mountainside Square, St. Elizabeth, on Wednesday night, January 29.

According to police reports, about 10 p.m., on Wednesday, the two victims were patrons at the bar when a Silver Nissan Tiida motor car with several men aboard pulled up, brandished their firearms and shot them multiple times, killing them on the spot.

The men then escaped in the same Nissan Tiida motor car which was later found abandoned on Pandam Drive.

The police were alerted to the scene and upon the arrival, both men were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators have so far ruled this latest double murder a reprisal.

The parish of St. Elizabeth has now seen three murders in less than 24 hours, and has recorded a total of five murders since the start of the year.