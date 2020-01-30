Double Murder in St. Elizabeth

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): The St. Elizabeth police are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of two men, in Mountainside Square, St. Elizabeth, on Wednesday night, January 29.

According to police reports, about 10 p.m., on Wednesday, the two victims were patrons at the bar when a Silver Nissan Tiida motor car with several men aboard pulled up, brandished their firearms and shot them multiple times, killing them on the spot.

The men then escaped in the same Nissan Tiida motor car which was later found abandoned on Pandam Drive.

The police were alerted to the scene and upon the arrival, both men were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators have so far ruled this latest double murder a reprisal.

The parish of St. Elizabeth has now seen three murders in less than 24 hours, and has recorded a total of five murders since the start of the year.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Momo Publicly Apologize to the Family of DHQ Bumpa Via CVM
Momo Publicly Apologize to the Family of DHQ Bumpa Via CVM
DJ Khaled shares first photo of newborn son
DJ Khaled shares first photo of newborn son
Rihanna reportedly dating A$AP Rocky after breakup from Hassan Jameel
Rihanna reportedly dating A$AP Rocky after breakup from Hassan Jameel
Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, breaks silence on deaths of husband, daughter Gianna
Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, breaks silence on deaths of husband, daughter Gianna
Double Murder in St. Elizabeth
Double Murder in St. Elizabeth
Ciara is pregnant, expecting second child with husband Russell Wilson
Ciara is pregnant, expecting second child with husband Russell Wilson
Beyoncé pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Beyoncé pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Is Still Stalking His Ex-Girlfriend
Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Is Still Stalking His Ex-Girlfriend
Nurse in Germany Accused of Poisoning Babies with Morphine
Nurse in Germany Accused of Poisoning Babies with Morphine

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....