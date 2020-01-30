Beyoncé pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Beyoncé has paid her respects to NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Byrant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the singer posted a photo to Instagram of the father-daughter duo at a basketball game, captioned, “I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe.”

She also shared a separate throwback picture of Gianna and one of Kobe from his childhood, which he used as his profile picture.

Beyoncé is one of many celebrities to honor the former LA Lakers star following his untimely death.

Stars like Justin Timberlake, Jack Nicholson, and Alicia Keys have also paid tribute.

Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, appeared to be friendly with Kobe and his wife, Vanessa Bryant.

The couples were pictured together in February 2009 at Sprite’s third annual “Two Kings” afterparty held in honor of Kobe and Lebron James.

Jay-Z also mentioned the baller in his 2002 song “Some People Hate,” writing, “With a splash of Monster Kody/ Shoot faster than Kobe.”

Kanye West also incorporated Kobe’s name into his verse for Beyoncé’s “Ego” remix, saying, “I had dreams of the league, one day I’d play Kobe/ Or walk up to Puff and he would really know me.”

 

Source: Page Six

