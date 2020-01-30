Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Is Still Stalking His Ex-Girlfriend– I met a man about two and a half years ago. He told me he is just coming out of a relationship with a woman that was constantly cheating on him. It has come to my understanding that he is still stalking her by going to her work place and making trouble despite the fact that we are in a relationship.

Whenever I ask him about it he would always get angry and deny it.

Now the ex-girlfriend has contacted me on Facebook pleading that I should warn him before she takes the matter to the police.

I am confused, not sure what to do.

St Mary.

Dear St Mary: Reading your story it’s quite clear your boyfriend is somehow not over the relationship with this ex-girlfriend of his.

I would suggest you respond to her and tell her she’s free to report the matter to the police. I also advise not to get involved in their tag and war. Better yet it may be best for you to take a break from the relationship and let them work their issues out.

Because it’s obvious he’s not ready to move on.

All the best.