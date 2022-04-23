Child Rapist David Bryan Remanded into Custody

Alleged child rapist and child mollester, David Bryan, was remanded into custody when he appeared before the St Thomas Parish Court on Friday morning, April 22, to answer to charges of rape, forcible abduction, and forcible imprisonment.

Bryan has been charged in relation to him allegedly abducting and raping two young girls in the parish late last year, and is to return to court on July 22.

When the accused man appeared in court on Friday morning, he was without legal representation, and an assessment of legal aid representation was ordered by the court, and the case was transferred to the Morant Bay Parish Court.

Bryan, 32, has been accused of abducting and raping a nine and 13-year-old girl in Bath district, St Thomas in October of last year.

Based on the fact that the accused man has been on the run for some time before his capture, the police provided additional security to ensure that he is unable to escape custody.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com