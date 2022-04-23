Child Rapist David Bryan Remanded into Custody

Alleged child rapist and child mollester, David Bryan, was remanded into custody when he appeared before the St Thomas Parish Court on Friday morning, April 22, to answer to charges of rape, forcible abduction, and forcible imprisonment.

Bryan has been charged in relation to him allegedly abducting and raping two young girls in the parish late last year, and is to return to court on July 22.

When the accused man appeared in court on Friday morning, he was without legal representation, and an assessment of legal aid representation was ordered by the court, and the case was transferred to the Morant Bay Parish Court.

Bryan, 32, has been accused of abducting and raping a nine and 13-year-old girl in Bath district, St Thomas in October of last year.

Based on the fact that the accused man has been on the run for some time before his capture, the police provided additional security to ensure that he is unable to escape custody.