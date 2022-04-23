Stolen Tanks Found at Gas Station Site in Kingston

The owner of a property in Kingston where a gas station is being constructed is now under investigation, after two large tanks which were reported stolen from a property in St Ann, several weeks ago, have been discovered on the property. The stolen tanks were discovered earlier today, Friday, April 22, at the site along Pechon Street and Water Lane in Kingston.

The tanks were reportedly stolen in Runaway Bay some time ago, but the property owner is reporting that he purchased the tanks legally

The police have removed the stolen tanks to a safe house location, and have since launched an investigation.