Businessman and Secretary Shot and Injured in Discovery Bay

A St Ann businessman and his secretary are now nursing gunshot wounds at hospital, following an incident on Thursday afternoon, April 21, when he and his secretary were attacked and shot by armed motorcycle gunmen.

The incident reportedly occurred about 1:30 pm, at Hiteck Garage, after the gunmen posed as customers and entered the garage enquiring about motorcycle parts.

The pillion reportedly walked back to the rider, then minutes later he walked back over to the garage operator and his secretary and opened fire hitting them both.

The gunmen made their escape on the waiting motorcycle, while the wounded businessman and his secretary were rushed to hospital where they were treated and admitted in serious condition.

