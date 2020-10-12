Cardi B Partners with Reebok for Limited Edition Sneaker

Cardi B‘s releasing a brand new Reebok shoe in honour of her birthday.

The “WAP” rapper is partnering with the longstanding sneaker brand to release the Club Cardi C.

Inspired by a “dystopian world,” the new sneaker is designed to be “unapologetically in your face” by taking the infamous Club C silhouette and adding Cardi’s flare for fashion and boldness.

Reebok announced it had signed a partnership deal with Cardi in 2018 with their first collaboration coming in 2019 for the promotion of the Reebok Classic.

The Reebok sneaker is the latest birthday gift for Cardi, who already has a major fashion partnership with Balenciaga.