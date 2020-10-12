Offset Gifts Cardi B a US$330k Rolls-Royce as Divorce Looms

Even in the midst of a pending divorce, Offset is trying to win Cardi B over.

The Bronx Hip Hop superstar celebrated her 28th birthday in Las Vegas on Saturday.

While surrounded by plenty of her peers, Cardi was floored by the Migos rapper’s latest gift, a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan valued at roughly US$330,000.

Male onlookers can be heard shouting “Black love!” in the couple’s direction as a band plays Cardi’s No. 1 hit “WAP” in the background.

The lavish gift is another chapter in the pair’s relationship, even after Cardi responded to trolls online who believed she was divorcing the father of her 2-year-old daughter Kulture for “attention.”