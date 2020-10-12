James Leads Lakers to First NBA Title in a Decade

The Los Angeles Lakers ended a decade-long wait captured a record-tying 17th NBA title on Sunday, October 11, 2020, with a 106-93 victory over Miami Heat 106-93 to seal a 4-2 series.

The Finals’ most valuable player (MVP) LeBron James posted a triple-double – scoring 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists – with both Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo adding 19 points.

The victory ties the Lakers with the Boston Celtics for the most NBA championships.

Before this season the Lakers had failed to reach the play-offs for six consecutive years and their long-awaited success comes after a campaign like no other.

The NBA finals would have been down and dusted in the spring but for the global spread of coronavirus that shut the season down on March 11, hours after it was declared a pandemic and several players tested positive for the virus.

The season eventually re-started on July 31, but with no fans courtside. played behind closed doors at Walt Disney World in Florida, players entered a bio-secure bubble which, the lakers will now leave after more than 90 days away from friends and family.

The Lakers last won a NBA title in 2010 and the six years they failed to reach the play-offs starkly illustrated their fall from grace.

The low point came in the 2015-2016 season, when they managed just 17 wins and suffered 65 defeats.