Cabinet Approves Contract to Sagicor for GPASO Health Scheme

Cabinet has approved the award of a contract to Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited for the provision of administrative services for the Government Pensioners’ Administrative Services Only (GPASO) health scheme and related services.

This contract was awarded at a rate of 5.25 per cent of the first year’s premium of $1.53 billion.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, made the disclosure while addressing a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday, April 6.

Under the arrangement, which has been in place since 1995, Sagicor, on behalf of the Government, in collaboration with the Jamaica Government Pensioners Association, administers the GPASO scheme, which provides health coverage for eligible pensioners.

All government pensioners who will be in receipt of a pension from Central and Local Government agencies are eligible for healthcare benefits under the GPASO Health Scheme. These include teachers, police officers, nurses and civil servants.

Pensioners aged 55 years and over and those persons who retired from government employment because of ill health, regardless of age at retirement, are eligible for health coverage. Coverage also extends to the pensioner’s spouse. Eligible pensioners also include retirees of some approved statutory bodies.

This benefit is also eligible for widow/widowers over the age of 55 years, who are currently in receipt of a pension.

In the meantime, Cabinet also approved the award of a contract for the renewal of the Microsoft Enterprise Agreement in the amount of US$1.34 billion by the Port Authority of Jamaica to SoftwareONE West Indies SA for a period of three years.

Approval was also given for a $151.41 million contract, which will see the construction of the administrative building at the St. Ann Health Department by Otiga Engineers Company Limited.

In addition, Cabinet also approved the award of a contract for the provision of management services for the Government Employees Transportation Service in the amount of $338.41 million to Bloomfield Jamaica Limited, for a period of three years.

