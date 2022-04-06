Remittances Exceed $3.3 Billion In 2021

Remittance inflows exceeded US$3.3 billion for 2021, representing an increase of over US$2.9 billion for 2020.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, in revealing the figures at the Global Diaspora Summit in Dublin, Ireland, recently, said that the increase in remittances during the pandemic is a “strong testament of commitment” of the diaspora community.

He noted that the Ministry endorses the position of the World Bank, which has indicated that “facilitating the flow of remittances to provide relief to strained household budgets should be a key component of government policies to support global recovery from the pandemic”.

The State Minister added that the Ministry will also support efforts that promote financial literacy for migrants and the recipients of these transfers “to enhance volume, management and development impact of these remittances”.

He said that the diaspora is recognised as “investors, partners, marketers, networkers, and key collaborators with the Government of Jamaica, businesses, and civil society”.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com