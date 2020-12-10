Buju Banton nabs Best Reggae Act at MOBO Awards

Reggae Artiste Buju Banton, has been awarded Best Reggae Act at the virtual staging of the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards in London, England.

The event was streamed live on the MOBO Awards’ YouTube channel and later aired on BBC One.

Buju beat other nominees in the category, which included Popcaan, Koffee, Lila Iké and Protoje.

Buju Banton made a return to the charts this year scoring with the album Upside Down 2020, which peaked at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and number one on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart.