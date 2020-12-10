Laden fined $2,000 for disobeying Police Command to Stop

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dancehall Artiste Laden has been fined $2,000 for failure to obey a constable’s command when he appeared in the Santa Cruz Parish Court in St Elizabeth.

The charge of breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act was withdrawn, according to his attorney.

Laden is scheduled to return to court on December 15 after pleading guilty to possession of firearm and ammunition.

Police reports are that about 10:40 pm on October 28, lawmen were in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz motor car to stop.

A chase ensued and during the chase an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.

When the police reportedly caught up with the vehicle the occupants were arrested and taken back to the site where the object was witnessed being thrown from the car. The area was searched, and a gun was recovered.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....