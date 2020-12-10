Laden fined $2,000 for disobeying Police Command to Stop

Dancehall Artiste Laden has been fined $2,000 for failure to obey a constable’s command when he appeared in the Santa Cruz Parish Court in St Elizabeth.

The charge of breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act was withdrawn, according to his attorney.

Laden is scheduled to return to court on December 15 after pleading guilty to possession of firearm and ammunition.

Police reports are that about 10:40 pm on October 28, lawmen were in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz motor car to stop.

A chase ensued and during the chase an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.

When the police reportedly caught up with the vehicle the occupants were arrested and taken back to the site where the object was witnessed being thrown from the car. The area was searched, and a gun was recovered.