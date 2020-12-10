Travis Scott, Drake “Sicko Mode” Certified Platinum

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Travis Scott just received his first diamond plaque.

On Wednesday, the Drake-assisted “Sicko Mode” was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America, signifying sales of 10 million.

The song has also passed a whopping 1.2 billion streams on Spotify as well as 735 million views of the music video on YouTube.

The Grammy-nominated track lived on Scott’s 2018 album Astroworld, which also featured the likes of Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, 21 Savage, Quavo, Juice WRLD and more.

It’s all about UTOPIA for Travis now, though. The Texas native is hard at work on his fourth studio effort.

He first made mention of the album in October, revealing the title and his plans to start cooking up as he celebrated receiving his third No. 1 record this year with the Young Thug and M.I.A.-assisted single “FRANCHISE.”

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....