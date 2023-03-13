“Bigga” Found Chopped to Death in Glengoff, St Catherine

The St Catherine North police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was discovered with multiple chop wounds in Glengoff community, St Catherine on Sunday, March 12.
The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Brian Blackwood, otherwise called ‘Bigga’ a sales representative of Mount Concord in Glengoff.
Reports from the Linstead police are that about 6:45pm, passersby stumbled upon Blackwood’s body and summoned the police.
On arrival of the lawmen, the now-deceased was discovered lying in a pool of blood, with multiple chop wounds, and his head partially severed.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.