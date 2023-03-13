Update: 2-year-old ‘Chubby’  Shot to Death in Trelawny

The Duncan police in Trelawny have arrested a young man in connection with the shooting death of a two-year-old baby boy in Mack Hill, Trelawnyon Sunday night, March
He has been identified as Adrian Campbell, affectionately called ‘Chubby’.
Reports are that about 7:35pm, the child was in the company of his mother and step father outside a shop in their community, when the accused armed himself with a handgun and walked over to the car which was travelling at a slow pace.
The man reportedly open fire hitting the small child who was sitting in the rear seat of the car, to his upper body and the ran from the scene.
Upon discovering that Adrian was shot, his relatives rushed him to the Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The police has confirmed that the accused was picked up in Duncans, Trelawny later on Sunday night.