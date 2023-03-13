Man Murdered in Sunvally Road, St James

A St James man who hails from Anchovy community in the parish, was shot and killed by unknown assailants along a section of the Sunvalley main road in Glendevon, St James on Saturday.
He has been identified as 25-year-old Darren Mowatt.
Reports by the Montego Hills police are that about 6:40pm, Mowatt was walking along the roadway in Glendevon, when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by armed men.
The police were summoned and upon arrival Mowatt was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.