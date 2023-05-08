Bar Operator Shot and Killed in Hanover

A woman was shot dead, and three others injured after gunmen launched an attack at her business place in Hanover on Sunday afternoon.
Dead is 53-year-old Malgarita Samuels, otherwise called ‘Claudette’, of Zion district, Hopewell in the parish.
According to reports from the Sandy Bay Police, at approximately 4:05 pm, Samuels and several patrons were at the bar when three men, who pretended to be customers, entered the premises.
The attackers then opened fire, hitting Samuels and the patrons, before fleeing the scene.
The police were called and the four injured persons were taken to the hospital, where Samuels was pronounced dead.