Bar Operator Shot and Killed in Hanover

Leave a Comment / By / May 8, 2023

A woman was shot dead, and  three others injured after gunmen launched an attack at her business place  in Hanover on Sunday afternoon.

Dead is 53-year-old Malgarita Samuels, otherwise called ‘Claudette’, of Zion district, Hopewell in the parish.

According to reports from the Sandy Bay Police, at approximately 4:05 pm, Samuels and several patrons were at the bar when three men, who pretended to be customers, entered the premises.

The attackers then opened fire, hitting Samuels and the patrons, before fleeing the scene.

The police were called and the four injured persons were taken to the hospital, where Samuels was pronounced dead.

 

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: