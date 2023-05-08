Mayor Williams Calls for Protection of Nation’s Children

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams is calling on Jamaicans to ensure the safety and protection of the nation’s children.
“To have a glorious future, we have to build our children, nurture them, and we have to protect them,” Mayor Williams said.
He noted that the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is committed to doing that.
“Our children face violence in our society, and that is something that we have to confront, and we can’t just confront it as a Municipality, we have to challenge it as a country, it is a very sacred responsibility that we have to guide our children,” Mayor Williams added.
He was speaking today (May 7) at a wreath laying ceremony in memory of children who have died under violent/tragic circumstances.
The ceremony was held at the Secret Gardens Monument at the intersection of Tower and Church streets in downtown Kingston.
Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency, Michelle McIntosh Harvey, noted that while it is difficult to commemorate the death of children, the event brings to the forefront that “we are losing our children, and we have to double our efforts in protecting them”.
For his part, Superintendent of Police for the Kingston Central Division, Beresford Williams said “if we continue to highlight these events, overtime, we hope, that we will see the number of persons dying violently will be reduce”.
The month of May is celebrated as Child Month, and it is customary for the KSAMC to hold a series of events in observance of the month.