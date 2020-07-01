August Alsina Confirms Relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith

American R&B Singer August Alsina is getting candid about his alleged romance with Will Smith’s Wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Relationship rumors have swirled around the pair for quite some time, with some convinced that Alsina and Jada had a secret affair.

Alsina’s 2019 track “Nunya” fueled the speculation, as he included the lines: “You got me feeling like it was an act, you’re just an actress/Putting on a show ’cause you don’t want the world to know.”

The track’s official video also featured a shot of a text message from a love interest listed as “Koren,” which just so happens to be Jada’s birth-given middle name.

Alsina would go on to deny the relationship rumors and insisted “Nunya” was not about the Girls Trip actress.

However, during the promotional run for his new album The Product III: state of emergency and its accompanying five-part docuseries, the singer sat down with Angela Yee to discuss his controversial relationship with Jada.

Alsina claimed he and the actress were romantically involved, and that he only decided to speak his truth in an attempt to clear his name.

Alsina went on to say the relationship wasn’t a secret affair, suggesting Jada and her husband, Will Smith, had an open marriage.

He said: “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation … He gave me his blessing,” he said. “And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her (Jada). I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody … Some people never get that in this lifetime.”