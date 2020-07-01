Woman Shot Dead After Alleged Confrontation with Police

Police are confirming that they shot a woman dead at her home in St Andrew, Monday, June 29.

Dead is thirty-four-year-old Latoya Monte, of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston. The Corporate Communications Unit said Monte “was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police about 6:50 p.m., on Monday, June 29 in East Bloomsbury Road, Kingston 10.”

Police said they seized one chrome and black Lugar CZ75B with eight 9mm rounds during the incident.

Police gave no further details in their release. However, reports are that police accompanied the woman who was driving a Rav 4 to premises she said was her home. While police were carrying out a search, the woman pulled a firearm. She was shot. It’s not clear why the premises was being searched.

The matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).