Today (July1) is International Reggae Day

Today is being observed as International Reggae Day.

This, as we celebrate genre’s impact around the world.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the celebrations have moved online with 24 hours of virtual programming streamed on its website ireggaeday.com.

The festivities will include performances, panels, sound systems, interviews and more, according to the site.

Among the artistes who will perform throughout the day are Agent Sasco, Naomi Cowan, Lila Ike, Luciano, Richie Spice and Ragin’ Fire.

Several acts, including Biggie Smalls, Heavy D, Busta Rhymes, Supercat, Shinehead, Fugees, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer and Damian Marley will be recognised during the broadcast and saluted as IRD 2020 Game Changers.

