Ariana Grande’s “Positions” took her back to the top of Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart.

“Positions” is the pop superstar’s third song to earn No. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, each of them a year apart.

“Thank U, Next” (2018) and “7 Rings” (2019) are the other toppers.

“Positions” earned the top ranking on the Billboard chart dated November 7, breaking a nine-week streak at No. 1 for “WAP,” featuring Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. The duet dropped to No. 3.

With this, Grande tied with Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 debuts by a female singer.

“Positions” is also currently the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.