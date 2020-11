Entertainer Munga has enlisted Teejay to feature on a new single, slated for release on November 27.

The single ‘Mind Pon Di Millions’ is set to feature on Munga’s upcoming album titled ‘Shine Your Light’ to be release in December.

Munga’s decision to official work with Teejay comes as both have been colleagues in the industry for years even prior to Teejay’s current musical success.

Munga’s upcoming album will consist of 13 tracks and will be distributed by Hapilos.