Medvedev beats Zverev in Paris MASTERS final

World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev of Russia outclassed German Alexander Zverev 5-7 6-4 6-1 in the Paris Masters final on Sunday, November 8, 2020, to claim his third Masters title.

The Russian, who also defeated Zverev in the Shanghai final last year, returned strongly throughout the match to take his first title of the year.

Medvedev, 24, sealed a place in his first final since that win in China 13 months ago, with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win over 10th seed Milos Raonic on Saturday.

And after a closely fought opening two sets against 23-year-old Zverev, ranked seven in the world, he raced into a 4-0 lead in the decider and soon wrapped up an impressive victory.

A double fault earned the Russian his eighth ATP title after two hours and seven minutes.