Another Man Murdered in Westmoreland

Another man was shot and killed in the parish of Westmoreland on Friday night, January 21.

The police have not yet released the identity of the victim, but related that he was shot and killed by gunmen in Fullersfield community.

Reports are that about 7:30pm, the victim was at a location in the community, when he was ambushed and shot to death by armed men.

He is the fourth person to be killed in the parish of Westmoreland since the start of the week.