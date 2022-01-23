Unidentified Male Shot and Killed Along Waltham Park Road, St Andrew

The St Andrew police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of an unidentified man, who was murdered along a section of Waltham Park Road in the parish, on Friday afternoon, January 21.

Reports are that about 6:20pm, the now-deceased was traveling on a bicycle, when a motor vehicle drove up, and men armed with high powered weapons alighted.

The men opened fire, hitting their victim multiple times before making their escape in the waiting motor car, and the police were then alerted to the scene.

Upon their arrival, the wounded man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

