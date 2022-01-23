Man and Woman Gunned Down in Dunkirk

The Corporate Area police are reporting that a man who was shot and injured during a shooting incident in Dunkirk on Friday, January 21, where a female was shot and killed, has now died at hospital.

The police have not yet released the identities of both victims, but related that the female is believed to be in her early thirties, and the male who is a rastafarian, is believed to be about 40-year-old.

Reports are that shortly after 6:00pm, armed men went to a section of Dunkirk and opened fire hitting both victims.

The police were summoned, and upon arrival, it was discovered that the female had died on the scene, but the male victims was rushed to hospital, where he reportedly succumbed to gunshot injuries.

