American Citizen Fatally Shot During Robbery in St Ann

An American resident was robbed and fatally shot by gunmen at his home in Moneague, St Ann on Monday night .
The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Gregory McIntosh, a taxi operator from Brooklyn, New York.
According to police, McIntosh who had just arrived on the island, was at home at 8 p.m., when three men armed with firearms entered the residence and held him up.
McIntosh was reportedly robbed of an undetermined sum of money before being shot several times in the back of the head, left side of his back, and right wrist. The gunmen then fled the scene and escaped in a waiting motorcar.
Police were called to the scene, where they discovered McIntosh lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.
The body was transported to the morgue for a postmortem examination.