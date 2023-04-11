‘Targeted’ shooting leaves funeral-goer dead, 3 injured after service for murder victim

One man was shot dead and three others injured in a “targeted” attack outside a funeral home in Washington, DC, police said.
The shooting erupted just before 12:30 p.m. after mourners had left a service for a murder victim at the Stewart Funeral Home in Northeast Washington.
“How low can you be of a human being to target people at a funeral?” DC Police Chief Robert Contee said at a press conference.
The slain man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three wounded were rushed to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Contee said investigators were still trying to determine why the four victims were targeted.
They had been milling around near the sidewalk when they were struck and police said it didn’t appear any of them exchanged gunfire with the shooter.
The chief didn’t elaborate on why cops believe the victims were targeted.
The person whose funeral they were attending had been shot dead at the end of March, Contee said.
A police officer had been stationed close to the funeral home at the request of the family, which Contee said was routine procedure for services of homicide victims.
Police have no suspects in Tuesday’s shooting and are calling on witnesses to come forward with any information.
Immediately after the shooting broke out, cops had urged those in the area to look out for a green vehicle fleeing the scene.
A WUSA9 reporter on the scene said a man was walking around on the street wearing a blood-soaked T-shirt in the wake of the shooting.
Multiple streets surrounding the funeral home were shut down as the investigation unfolded and a heavy police presence remained at the scene.
