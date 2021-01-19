Adam Stewart Appointed Executive Chairman of Sandals International

Adam Stewart has been named Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. He is only the second Executive Chairman in the Group’s 40-year history and replaces his father, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, who died early January.

Sandals International in a release says that Adam Stewart “assumes the role after working alongside his father for more than two decades, serving as Chief Executive Officer and more recently as Deputy Chairman.”

He has been credited for helping to oversee the rapid expansion of Sandals resorts International throughout the Caribbean, and also for launching the Sandals Foundation in 2009.