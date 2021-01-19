Historic! Drake hits 50 billion Streams on Spotify

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

According to Chart Data, Drake became the first artist to hit 50 billion streams on Spotify. The 6 God’s “What A Time to Be Alive’ collaborator Future then saluted Drake on his latest milestone early Monday.

In 2018, Drake became the first artist to compile 50 billion streams on all platforms, and three years later he’s the first to cross the 50 billion threshold on Spotify.

Future and Drake’s “Life Is Good” became 8x-certified platinum by the RIAA earlier in January and is on its way to earning the very rare diamond status.

Even without releasing an album in 2020, Drake still broke a few chart records.

He now rules the Billboard Hot 100 after taking the throne last March with his 208th entry thanks to Lil Yachty’s “Oprah’s Bank Account.” He also now holds the most Hot 100 Top 10s and is the first male artist to debut three entries at No. 1.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....