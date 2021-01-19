Teenager Murdered in Flankers, St James

The Coral Gardens police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a teenage boy in Flankers community, on Monday.

The police have not yet released the identity of the slain teen.

Reports are that during the course of Monday morning, the now deceased was at a section of the community know as New Road, when he was ambushed by armed men.

The gunmen opened fire hitting the victim multiple times before making their escape in the area on foot.

Residents in the community summoned the police, and upon their arrival, the victim who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.