Abihail says she’s not missing; Talks about being Abused by her father Buju Banton

Buju Banton’s Abihail Myrie has denied police report that she has gone missing, according to social media posts.

Earlier today, the Corporate Communications Unit, CCU released the missing person report which states that twenty-one-year-old Abihail Myrie of West Meade, Belgrade Heights Kingston 19 has been missing since Saturday, October 09.

However, she took to social media earlier to respond, denying the allegations.



Her brother, Jahzeil Myrie also denied the report.

Social media users are questioning the reasons why she would’ve been reported missing and whether or not Abihaile’s social media accounts have been hacked. Her father has not (yet) commented on the matter.