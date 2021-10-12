Buju Banton’s Daughter reported as Missing

Police are reporting that the daughter of Grammy-winning Recording Artiste Buju Banton has been reported missing.

She is Twenty-one-year-old Abihail Myrie of West Meade, Belgrade Heights Kingston 19.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports are that Abihail was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Abihail Myrie is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at (876) 924-1421 , 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com