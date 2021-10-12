Tyga faces felony Domestic Violence Charges following ex-girlfriend’s Abuse Claims

Rapper Tyga has turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department on a charge of felony domestic violence.

His bail was set at USD50,000 per TMZ report.

According to TMZ, Tyga “put his hands” on his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson during a recent late-night argument at the rapper’s home. Swanson reportedly called the police, and the responding officers saw “visible marks” on her.

Swanson had shared images of injuries she allegedly sustained during the dispute on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore.”

