A Brief Look into Jamaica’s Gangs

Two hundred and fifty (250). That’s the number of active gangs the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) estimated in Jamaica in 2010. 83% of these were considered first-generation gangs, and the other 17% considered second-generation. There was no evidence of third-generation gangs.

To clarify, first-generation gangs focus mainly on controlling small areas and have a loose membership and leadership structure. Second-generation gangs have centralized leadership and are involved in a greater range of criminal economies. Third-generation gangs have high levels of violence, an identifiable leader, a hierarchical structure, and access to powerful individuals. They also partake in activities in relation to the gun and drug trade, murders, and extortion.

However, according to prosecutors and witnesses in multiple Jamaican gangs, they are highly characteristic of the third-generation description. This could have been seen with the Shower Posse Cartel whose leader was tried in 2010, and for a more recent example, the Klansman gang.

Testimonies from gang members in the Klansman trial reported 400 members within its different factions. There was also the existence of clearly defined roles, corrupt links with the police, international criminal connections and celebrity members. Additionally, the gang’s primary means of revenue is extortion.

One witness said that extortion payments from public transport in Spanish Town ranged between $80,000 to 100,000 weekly. One popular loan company, Torpedo, also paid up to $150,000 monthly. The witness also added that another organization, which he refused to name due to security concerns as it includes “powerful individuals,” paid $200,000 every month. The One Don Gang also reportedly made money through targeted killings and weapons trafficking.