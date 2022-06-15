Blackman – Klansman Gang

Have you ever heard this name? Probably not. What if you were to find out that he is a very dangerous member of the Klansman Gang?

Usually, high-standing members of a gang stay in the shadows and allow others to do their dirty work, like a master watching over their slaves. Why do something when someone else can do it for you? However, Blackman is the type of leader who leads by example. When their gang would get ‘contract hits’ (when one is hired to kill another person), he would happily volunteer himself for the job.

When Tesha Miller, leader of the Klansman Gang, was incarcerated in the United States, Blackman assumed the role of acting leader. Of course, the agreement was temporary, or so Tesha thought. In his envy and hunger, Blackman wanted more than the spot he had. He wanted all the fame and respect held by Tesha Miller.

Blackman was being sought by police for a while, but they were never able to charge him for his more serious crimes. It is interesting how calculated his escapes were, for instance, in one incident he was being chased by police and disposed of his firearm. The police attempted to charge him but were unable to tie him to the gun to him. In another case that actually had a witness against him, the witness decided to change their word.

He is currently in prison under the “anti-gang” law, because he allegedly recruited someone into a gang. His mother and girlfriend were also charged for being facilitators.

The disagreement between Blackman and Tesha Miller is likely because of the profit rate between the leader (the don) and a member. So, once the acting leader experienced that much money, it was hard for him to let go. This is a typical reaction from people who see money they have never seen.

This feud caused Bryan to venture off on his own and formed his own crew. Can you guess which crew it was? The One Don Gang.