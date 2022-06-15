Uber Gets 200.000 Leases in First Year

Uber is commemorating its one-year anniversary in Jamaica. During its first year on the island, the app, which has been available in Kingston, St. Andrew, and St. Catherine since June 2021, has recorded over 200,000 leases.

The company says data has proven that Uber is a trusted app worldwide.  “We have more than 14,500 users in Jamaica who have taken at least one lease and they have done so with 29 safety tools at their disposal,”  stated Uber. 

The most popular destinations, according to trends, have been Liguanea Plaza and Sovereign Centre. The most popular times to travel with Uber are between 4 and 7 p.m., and about 1,000 lessor partners have completed at least one lease.

The top five nationalities seeking a lease while visiting Jamaica were the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Panama, and Mexico. The longest documented lease was 213.8 miles from Kingston to St. James, while the shortest distance was 0.21 miles.

During this time, the app has also been used for community projects. In September, for example, it gave 3,000 free leases to vaccination centers and launched Uber Medics, which was developed to give discounts to healthcare workers and people on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

For its first anniversary, users will be able to get 50% off a share of 1,000 leases from June 15 to June 26 by using the promo code 1YEARINJA. You can see the terms and conditions at https://t.uber.com/terms1yearinja.

 

