71 year-old Shopkeeper Murdered in Clarendon

The May Pen police in Clarendon have commenced a probe into the shooting death of a shop keeper at Decoy Road in the parish on Tuesday night.
The deceased has been identified as 71 year-old Alphanso Wint otherwise called ‘Doctor’ a shop keeper also of Decoy Road.
Reports are that about 7:30pm, residents heard loud explosions which sounded like gunshots and summoned the police.
Upon arrival of the lawmen, Wint was discovered inside his shop suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.