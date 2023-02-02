10-year-old Hanover Girl Raped and Murdered

Hanover Girl Raped and Murdered: The police in Hanover have taken a suspect into custody, following the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in the parish on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Nikita Noel, a student of Esher Primary School.
According to reports, Noel, did not return home from school on Wednesday afternoon and a missing person report was filed by her mother.
Her body was discovered a few metres away from her home.
Noel is suspected of being raped and strangled to death.