12-year-old Toya Jackson Missing, from Kingston

12-year-old Toya Jackson Missing: A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Toya Jackson of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Tuesday, January 31.
She is of brown complexion and slim build.
Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 8:30 a.m., Toya was seen on Spanish Town Road in the parish wearing her school uniform— a cream blouse and burgundy skirt. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Toya Jackson is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Toya Jackson was made available at the time of this publication.