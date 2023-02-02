12-year-old Alexcia Smith Missing, from Portland

Alexcia Smith Missing: 12-year-old Alexcia Smith of Long Bay District, Portland who has been missing since Tuesday, January 31.
She is of dark complexion, medium build, about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall and a scar beside her left eye.
Reports are that Alexcia was last seen at home by her mother wearing light blue ripped jeans, colour of blouse unknown and a pair of black sneakers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alexcia Smith is being asked to contact the Castle Police at 876-913-1001, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.