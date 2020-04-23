7 Ministry of Health staff now confirmed for COVID-19

Seven members of staff at the Ministry of Health have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The previous figure given was five confirmed cases, from test results returned Tuesday, April 21.

The Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton says the Ministry was very concerned about this that was somewhat expected because they were on the front line.

The Minister gave the number this evening while speaking at a digital press conference now taking place. He said the Ministry was making sure that they were given all the support required. He said counselling was taking place and contact tracing was taking place at the head office.