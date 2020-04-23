Woman Allegedly Died On Spot From Being Mowed Down By A JUTC Bus

A JUTC bus that operates on the Portmore route is alleged to have mowed down a woman who is said to be a vendor in the downtown Kingston area, killing her on the spot.

The deceased is an unidentified woman who is said to operate a handcart on Harbour Street or close to the Digicel Headquarters in downtown Kingston.

It is unclear whether she was going home or her cart was hanging out on the road when the incident occurred.

Mckoy’s News will provide you with further information as soon as it becomes available.