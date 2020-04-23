Woman Allegedly Died On Spot From Being Mowed Down By A JUTC Bus

Woman Allegedly Died On Spot From Being Mowed Down By A JUTC Bus
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A JUTC bus that operates on the Portmore route is alleged to have mowed down a woman who is said to be a vendor in the downtown Kingston area, killing her on the spot.

The deceased is an unidentified woman who is said to operate a handcart on Harbour Street or close to the Digicel Headquarters in downtown Kingston.

It is unclear whether she was going home or her cart was hanging out on the road when the incident occurred.

Mckoy’s News will provide you with further information as soon as it becomes available.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....