252 positive cases of CoViD-19 cases in Jamaica – More than half cases from Alorica

More than half COVID-19 cases from Alorica
Of the 252 confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Jamaica, the Ministry of Health and wellness says 131, or more than half, have come from the one workplace cluster of Alorica, in Portmore, St Catherine.
That high number coming through since last week has led the Government to take a number of steps including partial lockdown of St Catherine and the closure of Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) entities.
Giving the data at a digital media conference now taking place, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton said the Health team was tracking another 1,409 people across the country who were in close contact with confirmed cases.
