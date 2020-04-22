252 positive cases of CoViD-19 cases in Jamaica – More than half cases from Alorica

Coronavirus death toll reaches triple digits in NYC
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

More than half COVID-19 cases from Alorica

Of the 252 confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Jamaica, the Ministry of Health and wellness says 131, or more than half, have come from the one workplace cluster of Alorica, in Portmore, St Catherine.

That high number coming through since last week has led the Government to take a number of steps including partial lockdown of  St Catherine and the closure of Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) entities.

Giving the data at a digital media conference now taking place, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton  said the Health team was tracking another 1,409 people across the country who were in close contact with confirmed cases.

WORLDWIDE

Coronavirus Cases:

2,633,064

Deaths:

183,883

Recovered:

717,284

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....