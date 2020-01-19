4 dead in Trelawny crash

4 dead in Trelawny crash
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – Four people have been confirmed dead while another is battling for life in hospital, following a two-vehicle collision on the north coast highway in the vicinity of Hague, Trelawny.

The accident, which involved a motor car and a bus, reportedly occurred about 10:00 this morning.

According to people claiming to be eyewitnesses, the car was travelling in the direction of Montego Bay when the driver reportedly overtook a line of vehicles, lost control of the car, and slammed into the bus which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Three of the occupants of the car reportedly died on the spot, while the other died while undergoing treatment at hospital.

At least two of the occupants of the bus reportedly sustained injuries.

There is presently a pile-up of traffic on that section of the roadway.

 

 

Source: JAMAICA OBSERVER

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
TOP 10 RESTAURANTS IN JAMAICA (For Jamaican Food)
TOP 10 RESTAURANTS IN JAMAICA (For Jamaican Food)
Burrowes makes cut in Latin America Amateur Golf Champs
Burrowes makes cut in Latin America Amateur Golf Champs
4 dead in Trelawny crash
4 dead in Trelawny crash
‘Bad Boys 4’ On The Way After ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Has Killer Box Office Weekend
‘Bad Boys 4’ On The Way After ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Has Killer Box Office Weekend
Jamaican Run Down
Jamaican Run Down
Jamaican Foods
Jamaican Foods
BILLIONAIRE PROFILE: GORDON BUTCH STEWART
BILLIONAIRE PROFILE: GORDON BUTCH STEWART
TOP 15 JAMAICAN BILLIONAIRES AND THEIR NET-WORTH 2020
TOP 15 JAMAICAN BILLIONAIRES AND THEIR NET-WORTH 2020
Jamaica Is In-between America And China
Jamaica Is In-between America And China

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....